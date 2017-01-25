Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is set to return to the Premier League after Norwich reportedly agreed to accept an initial £9m offer from Crystal Palace for the Dubliner.

The deal could ultimately be worth £12m to the Canaries via a number of add-ons.

Brady, who has been deployed as a left-back and in midfield for club and country, had been linked strongly with a move to Burnley.

Brady’s nascent talent was nurtured at St Kevin’s Boys on Dublin’s northside, with his performances earning him a move to Manchester United at the age of 16.

His sole appearance for the Red Devils came as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Newcastle in the League Cup in 2008.

Brady completed a full-time move to Hull for an undisclosed fee in 2013 after a successful loan spell on Humberside and joined Norwich in the summer of 2015 after the Tigers were relegated from the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has racked up 31 appearances for the Republic of Ireland since making his debut against Oman in a friendly in 2012, scoring seven goals, including a last-gasp header in a 1-0 win against Italy at Euro 2016 which ensured Martin O’Neill’s men reached the knockout stages of the competition.