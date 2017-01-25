Everton have announced the signing of German forward Anton Donkor on loan from Wolfsburg for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old left-footed player, who can operate in a number of attacking positions, is set to link up with the Toffees' Under-23 side.

Donkor told evertonfc.com: "I'm very happy and grateful to be here.

"I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I'm looking forward to challenging myself in English football.

"USM Finch Farm is an impressive place. The facilities are great and I'm looking forward to getting started here.

"I think I can learn from the good young players that are already here and hopefully we can be successful together."

Donkor came through the ranks at Wolfsburg and is a Germany Under-20 international.

He is the third new arrival at Everton this month, following the permanent signings of Ademola Lookman from Charlton and Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

Hull have accepted a bid of £10million from Burnley for Robert Snodgrass.

Burnley and West Ham both had earlier offers for Snodgrass, 29, turned down earlier in the transfer window, but Hull have reluctantly agreed to let the Scotland international go after the latest bid was closer to their own valuation, a Tigers spokesman has confirmed.

Hull head coach Marco Silva drafted in Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan from Liverpool this week, while three other players have arrived at the KCOM Stadium this month.

Philippe Coutinho has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Rumours

West Ham will not take wantaway attacker Dimitri Payet on their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, according to the Daily Mail.

Pep Guardiola wants a new five-year deal as Manchester City boss, reports The Sun.

Southampton could be set to keep hold of Virgil van Dijk as The Sun reports that he is set for three months on the sidelines.

Portuguese website A Bola reports that Liverpool are in discussions over a £26million move for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho.