Celtic will equal a 50-year-old club record if they get a positive result against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Brendan Rodgers' side are aiming to stretch their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign to 26 games when they host the Saints in the Premiership encounter.

That would match Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions' start to the most successful season in Celtic's history, 1966/'67, which ended with a clean sweep of trophies including the European Cup.

Rodgers said: "To be talked of in the same breath as guys who created the legend of this club would obviously be a huge privilege.

"I haven't really thought of it, to be honest, I just try to look to win our games, irrespective of what the consequences of that means.

"But, of course, anywhere you're mentioned in the same breath as those guys it is a great privilege, but we have a lot of hard work to do and St Johnstone will be a tough test for us.

"They've done very well with Tommy (Wright) and particularly away from home they've done well, so we know it will be a good test of our qualities, but it's another game we're looking forward to."

Skipper Scott Brown will also make his 400th appearance for the club if he plays against St Johnstone - the 27th player on the Hoops' all-time appearance list.