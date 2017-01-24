Liverpool defender Joel Matip is set to make his return to the team for the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

The centre-back has not been in the starting line-up since December 11 because of injury and uncertainty over his eligibility but is now fully available and played an hour for the Under-23s on Sunday.

Captain Jordan Henderson has been playing with a heel problem but he is expected to play.

Southampton will await results of a scan on Virgil van DIjk to assess whether the defender will play. The Saints captain hobbled off in the 55th minute during their 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester on Sunday and remains a doubt for their trip to Merseyside.

Should Van Dijk miss out, England Under-21 international Jack Stephens, who came on as a substitute for the Dutchman, could deputise for Claude Puel's side.

Ryan Bertrand and Dusan Tadic should keep their places in the starting XI as Puel confirmed that he will play his strongest side at Anfield while Steven Davis could recover from a knock which has caused him to miss their last few games.

Liverpool squad: Karius, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Coutinho, Origi, Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lucas, Moreno, Can, Stewart, Woodburn, Sturridge, Ojo.

Southampton squad: Forster, Taylor, Bertrand, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Cedric, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Clasie, Rodriguez, Tadic, Redmond, Lewis, Stephens, Hojbjerg, McQueen, Sims, Long.