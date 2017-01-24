Sligo Rovers have made another addition to their squad by signing Jonah Ayunga on loan from Championship side Brighton.

The 19-year-old moves to Sligo for the duration of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season, with manager Dave Robertson again using the loan system following the signing of Matthew Stevens from Peterborough last week for a six-month stay.

Ayunga began his career at local club Dorchester Town and impressed with seven goals in 31 games to begin his career.

That led to the Seagulls signing him to a two-and-a-half-year contract in February 2016.

He has been a regular with the club’s under-23 team.

Ayunga also appeared for Brighton in the Football League Trophy in October, playing as they advanced past Stevenage.

He was called into a Kenyan national team squad last year.

Robertson: “He is a player that will bring physicality to our attacking options and also extra goalscoring. He is a centre forward that is very strong with pace and power. He is a good finisher and he has scored goals regularly. He was bought by Brighton last year after experiencing senior football with Dorchester.

“He scored a lot of goals than and when you do that it will attract attention. The reports of how he has been doing with Brighton have been very, very good. I am delighted to be bringing him here.”

“He does now give us real competition for places up front. What he also gives us is something different to out tactical capability. We will come up against different team with different styles and to deal with that we will need a real versatility.”