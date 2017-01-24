Corkman Conor Hourihane is close to joining Aston Villa from Barnsley in a deal reportedly worth £3 million.

Hourihane, a former Republic of Ireland U-21 international and is Barnsley’s captain, was on the mark in his side’s win over Leeds last weekend.

That brought his goal tally for the season to six in a campaign in which he has turned in a number of eye-catching performances in midfield for the Yorkshire club.

Fellow championship club Villa are now keen to snap up the 25-year-old who will be out of contract at the end of the season.



Speaking after the victory over Leeds, Hourihane gave a strong indication that he may be heading to the midlands.

He told Sky Sports: “Aston Villa is a fantastic club. When a manager like Steve Bruce comes looking for you, it does turn your head a little bit. But we’ll see what happens next week.”