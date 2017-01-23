Wayne Rooney insists he is happy and committed to Manchester United amid speculation of a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League.

Rooney scored his 250th Manchester United goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Stoke to pass Bobby Charlton as the club's record goalscorer.

But the 31-year-old has made half of his 16 league appearances this season from the bench and there has been talk of him joining the high-profile players plying their trade in China.

While Rooney, whose contract expires in June 2018, admitted he would like more game time, he has no intention of pushing for a switch away from Old Trafford.

"Of course, I'm committed to the club," Rooney was quoted as saying by espnfc.com at the Football Writers' Association Tribute evening in London on Sunday.

"I've been at the club a long time and you know football is a strange game and anything can happen, things change very quickly, but I'm happy at Manchester United.

"I want to play more games"

"Of course, as I've said before, I want to play more games, but I'm in a happy place at the moment."

Manchester United will aim to secure their place in the EFL Cup final when they take on Hull on Thursday, while they are battling for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

And Rooney feels United are on the brink of something special under Jose Mourinho after struggling in the aftermath of Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

"I've been at the club a long time and you do get feelings of what is going to happen in the next two or three years," added Rooney, who joined United from Everton in 2004 .

"Jose Mourinho is certainly the right manager for the football club and I think in the next few years, the club will be very successful."

Elsewhere, Yaya Toure wants to stay at Manchester City despite big-money interest from China.

The midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has received lucrative approaches from clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Some reports have claimed Toure could earn up to £500,000 per week by moving but the 33-year-old insists he is not motivated by money and is keen to stay in the Premier League.

He said: "Yes that's my idea. I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there.

"Do you play football because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? What's the purpose?

"Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing. I enjoy helping my team-mates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams. I want to carry on in that way.

"Some people have the mentality that they want to do that, to try something different but, for me, my feeling is that I want to play more football."

Toure has been instrumental in of all City's successes since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010.

Speculation over his future began when he was overlooked by new manager Pep Guardiola, the former Barca boss who oversaw his departure from the Nou Camp, at the start of the season.

There then seemed little way back for him when he was frozen out of the side in September as his agent became involved in a row with Guardiola.

"I'd like to continue to work hard for them"

But since that situation was resolved in November, Toure has reclaimed a place in the heart of City's midfield and his performances have raised the prospect of an extended deal.

Toure said: "I've said before that I've been involved with a lot of clubs but, especially at City, I want to give something back to the fans.

"I'd like to continue to work hard for them, keep giving them entertainment, keep them happy - that's what I want.

"If I was tired, I'd say 'no more, move on', but I don't feel like that. I feel very, very good. I feel young."