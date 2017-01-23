Hull have signed Liverpool's Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season after the winger's stay at Sporting Lisbon was cancelled.

The Serbia international's year-long deal with the Portuguese club was ended early after mutual agreement between them, the player and the Reds and the Merseysiders subsequently confirmed he had immediately joined the Premier League strugglers.

Markovic, a £20million signing by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in the summer of 2014, made just 11 appearances for Sporting but last played on December 7 and has featured in just one match-day squad in seven subsequent games.

He spent last season on an equally disappointing loan at Fenerbahce, which was cut short by injury, having failed to make the grade at Anfield.

Markovic was given a chance to impress Jurgen Klopp in pre-season but the German made a decision early on the 22-year-old was not part of his plans.

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have announced.

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees from Barcelona on a permanent deal in July 2015 having previously spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Goodison Park.

He scored eight goals across his 75 competitive appearances for Everton but will now try his luck at San Siro, with Milan currently sitting 11 points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

The Rossoneri caused confusion last week, angering Everton when they announced Deulofeu's arrival despite the fact no agreement had been reached between the clubs.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman had acknowledged the Spaniard needed to leave to enjoy more regular action, as he had made only 13 outings for the Merseysiders this term.

"I spoke to 'Geri' and it's a difficult situation for the player," the Dutchman said. "If he finds a solution to go and to play and to get game time then it's not a problem.

"You have to always look for first what's the best for the club and second what is the best for the player, and for 'Geri' the best thing is that he gets game time somewhere."