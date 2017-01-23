Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers declared Sunday's William Scottish Cup draw one of the best ever after Rod Stewart brought some rock 'n roll showmanship to proceedings.

The 72-year-old Celtic fan, sporting a leopard-skin scarf, delivered his part in enthusiastic fashion after watching his team beat Albion Rovers 3-0 at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium.

Stewart showed his delight after landing a home draw for Celtic, against Inverness, as he drew the balls out alongside Scottish Football Association president Alan McRae and former Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs.

Rodgers said: "One of the best cup draws I've ever seen. He looked happy. It must have been because we won.

"I thought he was very good. He pulled us out a home draw, so obviously very happy.

"He is certainly entertaining, on stage and off stage. I think most people had a chuckle at it."