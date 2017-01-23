Ryan Mason has been speaking of the accident which left him with a fractured skull and will remain in hospital under observation, Hull have announced.

The 25-year-old former Tottenham midfielder was carried off and received oxygen after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the first half of Hull's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

He had surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London on Sunday evening and was visited by Hull skipper Michael Dawson and three club officials on Monday.

Hull said in a statement: "Ryan has been visited this morning at St Mary's Hospital by club captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild.

"Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary's."