Barcelona closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Real Madrid to two points after a 4-0 victory at Eibar.

Substitute Denis Suarez scored his first senior club goal before Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar scored in the second half but Luis Enrique's side rode their luck early on against their spirited hosts.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from Adrian before Suarez opened the scoring but Barca's victory was marred by an ankle injury to Sergio Busquets.

The midfielder lasted just 10 minutes before he left on a stretcher following a tackle with Gonzalo Escalante and was replaced by Denis Suarez.

The hosts enjoyed a decent start and Ter Stegen denied Adrian with a fine low stop before saving from Pedro Leon but Barca ended any resistance with the opener after 32 minutes.

Neymar found Lionel Messi and, when his shot was blocked, it fell for Denis Suarez and the substitute struck from 20-yards to beat Yoel in the Eibar goal.

The hosts had been the better side before the opener but Luis Suarez almost made it 2-0 before half-time when his angled effort hit the post.

But Barca did extend their lead through Messi's 28th goal of the season when he swapped passes with Luis Suarez and slotted under Yoel.

Eibar's Adrian had a goal disallowed for offside before Luis Suarez scored after dispossessing Florian Lejeune and running through to score.

Neymar then added a fourth in stoppage time when he was played in by Aleix Vidal as Barca remain third, one point behind second-placed Sevilla.