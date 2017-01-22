Nice midfielder Alassane Plea has said he heard racist abuse being directed at team-mate Mario Balotelli during his side's 1-1 draw away to Bastia on Friday night.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old Balotelli wrote on Instagram that he was subjected to "monkey noise" throughout the encounter, with the LFP subsequently announcing an investigation into the allegations.

Plea appeared on French television's football show Telefoot on Sunday and said he too had heard the abuse.

"Yes, I can confirm it," he said. "We heard it in the warm-up and during the game. They were monkey noises.

"Balotelli was very, very upset. They insulted him the whole game. It was just a few supporters of Bastia who did this."

Bastia released a statement on Saturday evening expressing surprise at the allegations made by Balotelli.

"Having never noticed nor been informed last night, either by the referees, the delegates or any member of OGC Nice of any incident of this type, it is with surprise that our club discovered these accusations, which carry considerable harm to the image of our club as a whole," the statement said.

"We have always been attached to fundamental values of respect, so SCB knows what it owes to players of all origins who have worn and still wear our colours. Taking note of the LFP announcement of an inquiry, our club is now at the disposal of the authorities so that all light is shed on this type of behaviour, which is by its nature stupid and unacceptable."