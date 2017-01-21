Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says he is getting more anxious as the clock ticks down to the crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales in March.

Ireland currently top Group D with 10 points from the opening four games of the group, three of which have been away from home.

The Boys in Green are two points ahead of Serbia and four clear of Chris Coleman’s Wales who travel to Dublin on 24 March for a game that is likely to have a huge bearing on the outcome of the group.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, O’Neill admitted that he is happy with the start to the campaign, but is aware of the importance of the upcoming fixture.

“We’ve got 10 points from 12, which is great for us at this moment, maybe more than we could have bargained for,” he said before adding the importance of the games against Wales and Austria (11 June).

“I’m very concerned. About it. As it gets closer I get more concerned,” he said when asked for his thoughts on the Welsh fixture.

“Way back when we beat Austria in Vienna in March I thought, ‘March, it will never come’, but it’s coming around now very, very quick."

When pressed on his specific concerns, O’Neill was in jovial form.

“My concern is trying to win the game. That’s sort of a major concern. To be perfectly honest, that's my only concern.

“It’s called job saving.”