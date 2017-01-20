Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been cleared to play by FIFA after it dismissed the club-versus-country case which had been rumbling on for several weeks.

The Reds confirmed the world governing body has said there is no case against the centre-back, who has maintained he has retired from international football and did not want to play for Cameroon despite their attempts to call him up for the African Nations Cup.

It means Matip, who was withdrawn from the last two matchday squads because of confusion over his availability, is immediately eligible to play.

However, as the decision came so late, it is doubtful whether the player will be involved in the squad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at home to Swansea.