Stoke are understood to have had an offer accepted for West Brom striker Saido Berahino.

Berahino's protracted move away from The Hawthorns appears closer after the two Premier League clubs agreed a deal which could rise to as much as £15million with add-ons.

The 23-year-old has been a target for Stoke for the past three transfer windows and he is now set to hold talks with Mark Hughes' side over a switch to the bet365 Stadium.

