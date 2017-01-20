Jose Mourinho hopes Memphis Depay performs so well at Lyon that the outgoing Manchester United winger one day returns to Old Trafford.

Expectations were high in the summer of 2015 when the 22-year-old arrived in a big-money deal from PSV Eindhoven, but an underwhelming first season was followed by a difficult second campaign.

Depay has made just one United start since Mourinho's arrival and is now joining Lyon in a deal Press Association Sport understands to be in the region of €25 million.

United have inserted a sell-on clause into the deal and an option that could see them one day buy back the winger - a move Mourinho would be welcome to if things work out in France.

"I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well"

Put to the boss that the club have got some security built into the deal if Depay comes good, the Portuguese said: "Of course because potentially he is a very good player.

"I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him very well from the national team.

"He was very young when in the World Cup. He had flashes of top quality.

"He was playing well in Holland - we know that the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things.

"I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United they did well to buy him.

"He didn't succeed in this 18 months, I would say, but he is very young so I think it is important for the club to keep control of this talent.

"And we all wish that he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."