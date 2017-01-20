West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the signing of Jake Livermore on a four-and-a-half year deal from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who spent two-and-a-half years at the KCOM Stadium, becomes the club's first signing of the January transfer window.

A graduate of Tottenham Hotspur's Academy, Livermore and made a total of 58 first-team appearances for the north London outfit.

During hsi tiem at White Hart Lae he enjoyed loan spells at MK Dons, Derby County, Peterborough United, Ipswich Town and Leeds United before first going on loan to Hull for the 2013/14 season.

The midfielder earned an international call-up for England's 2-1 friendly win over Italy in August 2012.

Livermore started the 2014 FA Cup final against Arsenal and joined in a club-record permanent move later that summer.

He has made 20 Premier League starts for Hull this season, scoring one goal, and figured in both in central midfield and centre-back when required.