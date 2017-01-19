Drogheda United have snapped up for Republic of Ireland U19 attacker Thomas Byrne from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 18-year-old has spent two years across the water and featured for the Seagulls' U18 and U21 sides, but Pete Mahon has brought him back to his hometown club ahead of the Drogs' return to the top flight.

Byrne will add competition for places in the Drogheda attack and Mahon believes the talented youngster could make a big impression in the Airtricity League Premier Division next season.

"Thomas is a player that has the ability to light up the league next season," said Mahon.

"I have spoken with the coaching staff at Brighton and they couldn't speak highly enough about his footballing talents and we both agree that Thomas playing regular senior football with us will be of great benefit to him.

"After meeting Thomas and his family, I can see how enthusiastic he is about signing for his hometown club and he is already working hard preparing himself for the coming season in training."