Former Liverpool and Stoke winger Jermaine Pennant is back in English football after agreeing a short-term deal with League One side Bury.

The 33-year-old, who last played in this country for Wigan in 2015, has penned terms with the struggling Shakers until the end of the season.

Pennant has had spells in India and Singapore recently and has been training at Bury's Carrington base for a number of weeks before agreeing a deal.

The club need international clearance before they can play Pennant, who can also list the likes of Arsenal, Birmingham and Leeds among his many former teams.