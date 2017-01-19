Cork City full-back John Kavanagh said missing out on another cup final has made him desperate for glory after penning a new contract with the Leesiders.

Kavanagh has risen through the ranks at Cork, helping the U19s to a double before stepping up to the senior setup in 2013.

A bad knee injury meant he missed the 2015 FAI Cup final defeat to Dundalk and lengthy rehab cost him the chance to be part of the revenge mission against the Liliywhites at the Aviva Stadium in November, but he's firing on all cylinders now, and desperate to be part of more success.

“I am delighted to get it sorted and I am really looking forward to (the new season) now," he said of his contract extension.

"It’s great to be back training and it was great to get two games in before the end of last season; it really gave me a taste of it again.

“The cup final win was great and the celebrations that followed were amazing. I think we deserved it for the last couple of years.

"On a personal level, it was tough sitting out a second cup final in two years, but that’s sport and, hopefully, if we get there this year I’ll be available.”

The 22-year-old came back into the side at the tail end of last season, and boss John Caulfield said that the determination shown by the defender to bounce back was impressive.

“It’s great for Kav; another young player who has come through the ranks here," Caulfied said.

"He was flying a couple of years ago until he had a very serious injury, but he has come back and he played the last two league games last year. He has come back to pre-season in great shape and he is like a new signing for us.”

“The breakthrough from the underage system is a big step, but Kav is one of the guys who has done that and done really well.

"He has had a setback with injury but he is a strong character and he has a great attitude; a lot of fellas would have fallen away in the circumstances, but he has come back and he is really looking forward to this season.”