Dundalk have said a new artificial pitch will be laid at Oriel Park ahead of the upcoming Airtricity League season.

The current surface at Oriel has come in for criticism in recent years, with some claiming it hands the league champions an unfair advantage.

In a statement, the club said that while their preferred option is to install a grass surface they "believe it is not the right time" for such a move.

They added that "a new grass pitch will form part of a wider development plan that includes overall stadium improvements."

The surface is being installed by Limonta Sport, who also installed the pitch at the FAI's National Training Centre in Abbotstown.

As a result of the development the side will not play any home pre-season games.