Robbie Keane has confirmed he has had offers from both “England and abroad” and will decide on his future in the coming weeks.

The 36-year-old departed the LA Galaxy last November after a successful five-year period Stateside, and has been linked with a number of Championship clubs.

Preston North End were the latest club linked with Ireland’s record goalscorer, while former clubs Leeds United and Wolves have also been touted as possible destinations.

Keane wouldn’t speculate on individual clubs, but confirmed to talkSport radio there has been no contact from Elland Road or Molineux.

"Keep this space, the next couple of weeks and we will see what happens," he said.

"I have had a couple of offers in England and abroad. I have had to knock back a couple because it was too far away.

"I have got a few offers on the table. I have had a lot of people asking are you coming back to Leeds, Wolves etc. But you can’t go somewhere where there is not an offer.

Keane in action for Leeds in 2001

"I definitely haven’t heard from Leeds or Wolves. There are a few other Championship clubs who I don’t want to mention at the moment."

Keane was in Dublin last weekend to receive a special merit award from the Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland, and seemed to indicate that the Airtricity League isn’t on his radar for 2017 after he was linked with a move to Shamrock Rovers.

The Dubliner called time on his Ireland career last August, with his final appearance coming in the 4-0 friendly win over Oman.

His goal on the night was his 68th international strike, putting him level with Germany’s Gerd Muller, joint-fourth in the European roll of honour.