Under pressure Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy couldn’t hide his disappointment at the shock FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Lincoln City, describing the result as an "embarrassment".

On a night where former manager Graham Taylor was remembered before kick-off, the Imps reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since he took them there in 1976 with a stoppage-time goal at a packed Sincil Bank.

The National League outfit sat 59 places below the Tractor Boys prior to kick-off, and looked set to take the game to extra-time before Nathan Arnold struck for the decisive goal in front of 9,069 spectators.

"Yes, absolutely, I am embarrassed"

Ipswich sit 14th in the Championship table and McCarthy admitted afterwards was asked if he was embarrassed by the result.

“Too right I am,” he replied. “We shouldn’t get beaten by a National League side, whether they are top of the league or not. Yes, absolutely, I am embarrassed.

“If there had only been nine and a half thousand seen my embarrassment instead of how many million it would have been better,” he said in reference to the game being shown live by BBC.

Nathan Arnold celebrates his match-winning goal

The former Republic of Ireland manager was asked why his team had twice been outplayed by a team that plays three divisions lower.

“If I knew that, I’d pack this job in, I’d write a book and I’ll tell Liverpool how they should have done it against Plymouth and everybody else who has suffered upsets in the cup going all the way back to Leeds against Colchester all those years ago.

“There’d be no cup upsets, there’d be no fun, you wouldn’t be talking to me and I wouldn’t be sat here embarrassed.”