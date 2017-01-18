Norwich City have admitted that Republic of Ireland Robbie Brady has been the subject of interest from other clubs, but as of yet, no fee has been agreed with any potential suitor.

Brady is likely to return to the Canaries starting lineup for tonight’s FA Cup third round replay against Southampton after serving a three-match ban, but speculation continues to surround his future at Carrow Road.

The former Manchester United player joined the club from Hull in a £7m switch in 2015, with the club now believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £12m for the in-demand player.

"We're not anywhere near a deal with anybody"

Manager Alex Neil says that the player is going nowhere for the moment.

“There's obviously been teams interested in Robbie but we're not anywhere near a deal with anybody,” he said.

“I'm not going to go into the nuts and bolts of it but the point of it is there's no deal for Robbie Brady anywhere near done. That's what I'd say and you can pick the bones out of that whatever way you like.”

Meanwhile The Mirror claims Chelsea are keen to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Diego Costa.

However, the Daily Telegraph reports that boss Antonio Conte has identified Alvaro Morata as Costa's long-term successor.

Manchester United could break the world-record transfer fee they set when Paul Pogba arrived last summer with a huge offer for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezeman, says the Independent.

Dimitri Payet is not the only Premier League Frenchman on Marseille's radar, according to the Mirror, who claim the Ligue 1 side will move for Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye.

Palace are keen on out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, reports the Daily Mail, while the Mirror claims that Watford want to sign Bournemouth winger Max Gradel.