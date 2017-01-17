Tottenham Hotspur are sweating on an injury update on defender Jan Vertonghen, who suffered ankle ligament damage in the win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Belgian centre half turned his left ankle as he attempted to keep a ball in play and though no time scale has been put on his recovery, fears are mounting that he could be set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino does not like to publicise timescales for injuries, but after the 4-0 victory at White Hart Lane, he said it looked "very bad".

It has been reported Vertonghen could now be facing up to two months of rehabilitation, although the extent of the problem has yet to be confirmed. Scans have confirmed ligament damage.

Pochettino may shed more light on the injury in his pre-match media conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash at Manchester City.

Spurs are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

The North London club have won eight of their past ten league games to ignite their title challenge, though Vertonghen’s absence would be a blow.

He missed several key games last season due to a knee injury and it coincided with Spurs’ push for the championship faltering.