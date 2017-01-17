Jason Byrne will continue his quest to become the all-time leading goalscorer in the League of Ireland as the striker has signed for Cabinteely ahead of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

The former Shelbourne and Bohemians forward remains in second place on the all-time list of league goalscorers, having scored 221 league goals throughout his illustrious career.

Capped twice for the Republic of Ireland, Byrne needs 14 more goals to match former Finn Harps striker Brendan Bradley, who remains the all-time record scorer with 235 league goals.

Pat Devlin worked with the striker as a youngster at Bray Wanderers and the Cabinteely manager is delighted to renew acquaintances with the former Cardiff City centre-forward.

Devlin said “I am delighted to have signed Jason, I have known him all throughout his career, it is great to have him onboard here. I think he still has a lot to offer and he is a great man to have in the dressing room especially in our squad of young players, they can learn a lot from him. I am looking forward to seeing him score a few goals for us now.”

The two-time PFAI Player of the Year spent the 2016 campaign at fellow First Division side UCD. The 38-year-old also enjoyed one League of Ireland season with Dundalk.