Swansea have signed Sweden international Martin Olsson from Sky Bet Championship side Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

Left-back Olsson, 28, has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, with an option for a third year.

The Swans have moved quickly to fill the void left by Neil Taylor, who has had surgery after fracturing his cheekbone in training last week.

Swansea announced on their official website: "Swansea City have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Swedish international Martin Olsson from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee."

Olsson is Swansea's second signing during the current transfer window following the arrival of winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven in a £4million deal last week.

The Swans are also hoping to finalise the signing of Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll this week after an initial offer, believed to be £5million, was accepted.

The arrival of Olsson gives head coach Paul Clement further defensive options, with Stephen Kingsley the only other senior left-back following Taylor's injury.

Olsson, who made his debut in England for Blackburn aged 19 in 2007, made 129 appearances for Norwich after moving from Ewood Park in a £2.5million deal in July 2013.

He had arrived at Blackburn from Swedish side Hogaborgs BK and made almost 150 appearances for the Lancashire club, while he has scored five goals in 40 appearances for his country.