We're starting off big today as the Sun claims that Manchester City are prepared to pay Barcelona £100million for forward Lionel Messi.

The newspaper claims that talks have already been held between both teams to discuss the feasibility of the switch and that City felt the talks were 'positive'.

Manager Pep Guardiola certainly needs something to give his side a lift but it's almost impossible to see any deal being done this side of summer and even if the report is accurate, in a world where Paul Pogba costs £89m, surely £100m wouldn't be enough for Messi.

Closer to the realms of possibility, Everton boss Ronald Koeman will allow James McCarthy to move to Sunderland - if defender Lamine Kone goes the other way as part of any transfer deal, claims the Daily Star.

McCarthy looks to face competition for a starting place with the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin at Everton and Sunderland boss David Moyes is keen to be reunited with him.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has constantly played down the chances of him doing business in January but that doesn't stop players being linked to Anfield.

Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi is, according to Gazzetta di Modena, a target for Klopp but he's have to see off interest from Juventus for the striker.

The Mirror claims that Manchester United are keen on signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who sounds like he should be eligible to play for Ireland but it actually Scottish.

United could recoup Tierney's estimated £10million fee by offloading Memphis Depay to Lyon, with the Daily Mail suggesting the French side have already had two bids rejected.

The Independent reports that Jose Mourinho has missed out on Flamengo youngster Vinicius Junior, with the 16-year-old also attracting the attention of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Watford want Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate despite the fact the Argentine forward has twice been relegated from the Premier League, according to the Mirror.