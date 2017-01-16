Pep Guardiola is "in deep trouble" at Manchester City, according to RTÉ soccer pundit Eamon Dunphy.

Speaking on RTÉ' 2fm's Game On, Dunphy said that the Spaniard's side were "an embarrassment" in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton.

Following that defeat at Goodison Park, Guardiola admitted that the league title may be out of City's grasp this season as they battle it out for a place in the top four.

Dunphy pointed out that for the second time in little over a month Man City conceded four goals away from home in the Premier League.

"They were an embarrassment against Everton and they were an embarrassment when they played Leicester as well.

"For any coach to see his team taken apart like that, by pretty ordinary sides, its deeply embarrassing. He’s in deep trouble."

City have struggled defensively this season and Dunphy claimed Guardiola lacks the pragmatism of his long-time rival Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho's Manchester United side were accused of reverting to long-ball tactics in their bid to salvage a point against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

However, Dunphy pointed out that unlike Guardiola, the Portuguese manager "will do what it takes to get a result, and he did what he needed to do yesterday."

Guardiola has repeatedly defended his methods since taking charge at the Etihad, but the RTÉ pundit said he isn't "going to be hanging around the Premier League very long" as he "can't set them up to defend properly."

Dunphy said: "He doesn't believe in defence? What the hell is he talking about?

"Last week he said he might give up coaching. 'I don't coach defence' - well, go and work in an office then."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager arrived in Manchester with a highly-decorated CV, but Dunphy added that it is "becoming clear that he is a fraud".

"He thinks that he reinvented football when he was at Barcelona and he didn’t.

"He got a ready-made team with Messi, Xavi, Iniesta at their peak and he did brilliantly with them, but he didn’t do much with Munich that hadn’t been done before.

"The year before he went to Munich they won the treble – including the Champions League – with Jupp Heynckes."