Ciaran Nugent has signed for Galway United and will vie for the number one jersey with Conor Wynn, who has extended his stay at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Twenty five-year-old Nugent joins from Sligo Rovers.

The Massachusetts man started the final seven league games of last season for Sligo and kept six clean sheets in seven impressive outings for the Bit o' Red.

Upon putting pen to paper, Nugent said: "Coming in at Sligo Rovers and playing like I did helped showcase myself. Now I'm coming to Galway United to help the team to do well in the League.

"If I can do well, hopefully my teammates can do well also and we can take the club right up the league table.

"I've heard a lot of good things from other players around the League about the squad and Galway.

"I'm excited to move to a club with aspirations of doing well this year."

Meanwhile, Wynn has extended his stay after making 26 appearances for United in 2016.

Winn, 24, who previously lined out for Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Finn Harps, is coming into his sixth season with Galway having made 63 appearances in total for the Tribesmen.