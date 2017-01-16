Dundalk have confirmed the signing of midfielder Conor Clifford from English National League side Boreham Wood.

The Dubliner was captain of Chelsea’s 2010 FA Youth Cup winning side after joining from Crumlin United, before having loan spells with Plymouth, Notts County, Yeovil Town, Portsmouth and Crawley Town.

He then moved to Leicester City and then on to Southend United before signing for Boreham Wood in 2015.

"I watched Dundalk in the Champions League and Europa League last season and I was very impressed with them"

The 25-year-old has lined out for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 levels, while he was called into the senior squad for a World Cup qualifier against Germany in 2012.

Clifrford told dundalkfc.com: “I am delighted to have signed with the club. I spoke with Stephen Kenny and things went well there so I can’t wait to get started. I trained with the lads earlier today and enjoyed it.

“Stephen was massive in my decision. I like the way that the team played last year and he has done great things with Dundalk. I am looking forward to playing under him so I am happy to be here. “

The former Crumlin United youth played with two former Lilywhites Andy Boyle and Richie Towell in earlier years and he admitted that their history at the club played a part in his choice to come to Oriel Park.

“I know Andy (Boyle) and Richie (Towell). They have been here and they are good friends of mine so I have been aware of what was going on at the club and how well they have been doing.

“I have seen them do well and they spoke so highly of the club before I came here. It was something that played was a big factor in coming here. The season can’t come quick enough. “

He did watch on as the Lilywhites played in Europe last season but wants to repeat the feats in 2017 and is intent on winning medals during his time at the club.

“Europe is something I am looking forward to this season. I watched Dundalk in the Champions League and Europa League last season and I was very impressed with them. The style of football was good and they played well.

“I want to do something similar this year. I want to help repeat that but I want to win trophies as well. I want to win things. That’s the aim and hopefully we can achieve that. “