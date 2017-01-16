West Ham have reportedly rejected a second offer from Marseille for wantaway playmaker Dmitri Payet.

The Hammers have said they will not sell France international Payet, despite the fact manager Slaven Bilic revealed last week he is refusing to play.

Both co-chairman David Gold and David Sullivan have stressed they have no interest in allowing the 29-year-old to leave and have now turned down another offer from Payet's former club Marseille.

Payet, who quickly established himself as a fans' favourite and was crowned player of the year for the Hammers last season, told Bilic last week that he no longer wished to play for the club.

Bilic revealed the news at his press conference ahead ofSaturday's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, saying he was "let down and angry" at Payet's decision.

The first team were given Monday off following their impressive display against the Eagles but PA Sport understands Bilic has followed through on his threat to banish Payet from training - and he will now practice with the Under-23 side instead.

With other top-flight clubs also seeing their leading players linked with moves away in the current transfer window, Gold suggested how he would deal with the situation.

"With a number of top Premier League players holding clubs to ransom is it time to close the January transfer window? dg," Gold wrote on Twitter.

Payet certainly was not missed in the short-term as West Ham beat Palace, with Andy Carroll's acrobatic overhead kick the pick of the goals.

Before the victory over former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce, Gold's fellow owner Sullivan insisted in his programme notes that Payet would not get his wish this month.

"The board's position is that we do not want to sell Dimitri," he wrote.

"We do not need to sell Dimitri for financial or any other reasons, and we will NOT sell Dimitri in the January transfer window."

After the convincing London derby win, Bilic was more interested in praising those who did turn out.

"Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals," he said.

"This is a great example for that. So let's talk about Carroll, or Darren Randolph, or Mark Noble. Michail Antonio had flu and a temperature of 38.4 last night. He showed brilliant determination, brilliant quality. That's what I want to talk about."