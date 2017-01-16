Championship outfit Preston North End are the latest club linked with a move for Republic of Ireland record goal scorer Robbie Keane, though the player remains coy on his future.

The 36-year-old departed the LA Galaxy last November after a successful five-year period Stateside that saw the Dubliner claim the MLS Cup on three occasions, as well as a whole host of individual accolades.

With 317 goals in a professional career that has spanned 20 years, Keane has said that he will not yet hang up his boots, with speculation in recent weeks suggesting a return home to play for Shamrock Rovers.

Keane was in Dublin over the weekend to receive a special merit award from the Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland, and seemed to indicate that he won’t be featuring in the Airtricity League in 2017.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker confirmed he would be back in the capital in the coming weeks, but would then be moving on somewhere else.

A report in the Lancashire Evening Post suggests that Simon Grayson is in the hunt to sign the striker, but “as things stand, his wage demands would put him out of reach.”

Keane called time on his Ireland career last August, with his final appearance coming in the 4-0 friendly win over Oman.

His goal on the night was his 68th international strike, putting him level with Germany’s Gerd Muller, joint-fourth in the European roll of honour.

Preston players celebrate scoring against Brighton

The Lilywhites ended Brighton's 17-match unbeaten run in the Championship at the weekend, with former Dundalk player Daryl Horgan making a positive impression on his first start for the club.

Horgan was one of four Irish men in Preston’s starting line-up, with Greg Cunningham, Aiden McGeady and man-of-the-match Alan Browne also in action, and assisted Callum Davidson for Preston’s second goal to clinch the three points.