Dave Robertson believes English striker Matthew Stevens will prove "exceptional" for Sligo Rovers after he joined the Bit O'Red on a short-term loan loan from Peterborough.

The deal will bring Stevens to the northwest of Ireland until 30 June, and he becomes the first Sligo signing of the January transfer window, the fourth overall for the coming season.

He joins Shaun Patton (Derry City), Kyle Callan-McFadden (Orlando City) and Chris Kenny (Wexford Youths) as new additions.

The 18-year-old played in Saturday's 4-0 friendly win in Westport, and his new manager is delighted to add him to the panel.

“He joins us with a fantastic pedigree," Robertson said. "I have been tracking him for the last three or four years from his time at Reading and then with Barnet.

"I think he will be an exceptional signing and player for us. One big thing is that Matty will have the physical capacity to play in the League of Ireland and to have an impact here.

"He has these skills and enough ability to be a success. He will make the jobs of defenders in the league very difficult.”