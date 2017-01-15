Airtricity Premier Division champions Dundalk have bolstered their squad with a double swoop for Jamie McGrath and Niclas Vemmelund.

Versatile midfielder McGrath makes the move to Oriel Park from St Patrick’s Athletic after two seasons at Inchicore.

The 20 year-old, who can play in midfield or as a striker, has been capped three times for the Republic of Ireland U19s.

Danish defender Vemmelund was a key part of Derry City's impressive campaign which earned them a third-placed finish in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Vemmelun, 24, comes to the Lilywhites with plenty of experience under his belt.

He's lined out for a number of clubs across Europe including Danish outfits FC Fyn, Odense and BK Marienlyst, Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna and Icelandic Premier League team Stjarnan.