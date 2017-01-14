Matt Doherty is confident that he has an international career ahead of him and won’t be bugging Martin O’Neill for another call-up.

The Wolves defender was named in the extended Ireland squad ahead of friendlies against Switzerland and Slovakia last year.

And since then the former Ireland Under-21 international has been quietly going about his business for Wolves in the Championship and leads the way in appearances for the club this season.

The Dubliner was in the news last week when his free-kick sealed Wanderers' famous FA Cup third-round win over Stoke.

That naturally led to increased scrutiny about another potential stint with the national squad, whose next game is the World Cup qualifier against Wales on 24 March.

“The people are watching all the time,” 24-year-old Doherty told RTÉ Sport.

“[Today’s] game [against Aston Villa] is on TV, there will be people watching.



"It’s a big game. I’m sure there were people at Stoke last week. There were a few Irish boys on the bench.

“If I’m playing week in, week out for Wolves, playing well, standing out as much as I can then the accolades come.

“I’m not losing sleep off the back of not actually making any dent into an international career yet. The time has just not happened, when it comes it will come.

“Obviously, I back myself that one day that will happen.”

Doherty, who earned a trial with the then Mick McCarthy-managed Wolves after a pre-season friendly while with Bohemians back in 2010, also revealed how he came to take the free-kick, which made it 2-0.

Asked how much work goes into those free-kicks, the former Belvedere schoolboy said: "Absolutely none. I’m never on free-kicks.

"Normally, when we’re doing free-kicks or set pieces [at training] the full-backs just stay at the back [but] I just walked up and said I’m going to have one, on the Friday.

"And I put it straight in the top corner and I just walked away as if it was normal, didn’t say anything.

“My dad was at the game against Stoke, he travelled over.

“I just thought ‘I have to take this’. I went over and asked if I could take it, a bit of begging was involved so I got it in the end and the rest is history.

“I was off five seconds later doing a knee-slide in front of everybody.”