Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has been named as the winner of the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Personality of the Year.

Kenny, 45, enjoyed a remarkable season in charge of the Lilywhites. The Dubliner led Dundalk to their third title in a row and to the group stages of the Europa League. Kenny’s side also made it to the FAI Cup final but were beaten 1-0 in extra-time by Cork City.

The Dundalk boss headed a six-man shortlist for the Personality award and the winner was announced at Dublin's Conrad Hotel tonight, in front of Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and his Assistant, Roy Keane.

The other nominees were Dundalk trio Daryl Horgan, Chris Shields and Andy Boyle while Cork boss John Caulfield and striker Sean Maguire were also recognised.

It is the second time Kenny has won the award after he also collected the gong in 2014.

Meanwhile, Cork City’s Mark McNulty picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award at the banquet.

The 2014 winner had an impressive season as Caulfield’s side finished runners-up in the league and won the FAI Cup by beating Dundalk.

McNulty, 36, recorded 25 clean sheets on the season, with 21 of those in the league as he conceded just 23 goals.

The Special Merit award winner (Liam Tuohy Salver) was Joe Veselsky.

The Slovakian nonagenarian has had a long association with the League of Ireland, first through Shamrock Rovers, where he was a director, and UCD, where he has been Executive Life President since 1987.

Robbie Keane received a special presentation from Irish manager Martin O'Neill on behalf of the SWAI in recognition of his outstanding service to Irish football.

Keane, 36, retired last August after scoring his 68th international goal in his 146th appearance - both records are almost certain to stand the test of time.