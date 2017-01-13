Antonio Conte insisted John Terry would stay with Chelsea this season as the head coach hailed the homecoming of one of the captain's possible defensive successors.

Terry was this week linked with a move to Bournemouth, on loan until the end of the season, after Nathan Ake was recalled from the Cherries by Chelsea.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on Friday morning said no negotiations over Terry had taken place and Conte was adamant the 36-year-old defender, suspended for Saturday's trip to Premier League champions Leicester, was going nowhere.

"John is an important player for me, if he plays or he doesn't play," Conte said.

"This squad needs him. He's a great player, but also a great man and for me it's fantastic to have a person like him to help me in my first season at Chelsea.

"For this reason, I repeat, John stays with us, is our player, is in my squad. And when I see the situation and I want and he deserves to play, he'll play."

Terry is potentially in the final months of his career-long association with Chelsea, for whom he has made more than 700 appearances since making his debut more than 18 years ago.

The Cherries speculation arose after Holland age-group international Ake returned this week to contest for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was quiet on transfer speculation, but believes the return of Ake, who can play in central defence, the left side, in midfield or left wing-back, is like having a new signing.

"We 'bought' Ake," Conte added.

"His situation makes me more calm, also in the market, in January.

"When you have a player who can play different roles, it's good for me.

"The first impressions are a lot of positives. This player has a good personality, he's mature to stay with us.

"It's not a gift. I don't like to gift someone. He deserves to come back to Chelsea."