Lyon coach Bruno Genesio says Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is his "number one priority" in the winter transfer window.

Depay has struggled to tie down a first-team spot at United since a £25million move from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 and looks set to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Lyon have emerged as a leading candidate for the 22-year-old's signature and the French club's coach Genesio admitted at a press conference on Friday that he is keen to bring the Holland international on board.

However, he also said there were various other things to consider - including the player's price tag.

Asked about his Lyon's transfer activities in January, Genesio was quoted as saying on www.olweb.fr: "Things are progressing. We keep on working. It takes time, discussions...because recruiting a player now is not easy. I trust the president to get things done quickly.

"I have put a priority on Memphis Depay.

"He is a powerful player who scores goals and is good at set-pieces. Rachid (Ghezzal) has left for the African Nations Cup and Memphis knows how to play out wide.

"He is a young player with great international experience and a lot of potential. This is my number one priority.

"I'm a fan of this player, he has an interesting profile for us, especially as we risk losing Rachid at the end of the season.

"But there are several things to consider, including the price."