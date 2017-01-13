The Daily Mail are reporting that Burnley and Leicester have made offers in the region of £10m for Norwich City's Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.

The 24-year-old is also on the radar for Sunderland and Aston Villa, while Crystal Palace had an offer rejected for the player last week.

A move to Burnley would reunite Brady with Jeff Hendrick, as both players began their careers at St Kevin's Boys.

Leicester's interest revolves around the sale of Jeffrey Schlupp to Crystal Palace. Talks are advanced between the clubs over a £12m transfer - cash that the Foxes may then use to land Brady

Norwich, however, value the Dubliner at £13m, with Hull City due 25 per cent of any sale.