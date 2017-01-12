Real Madrid set a Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten in all competitions after they came back from two goals behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against Sevilla with a last-gasp equaliser from Karim Benzema in the King's Cup on Thursday.

Real trailed 3-1 in the 77th minute of their last 16 second leg tie but captain Sergio Ramos reduced the arrears from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after Matias Kranevitter had pulled down Casemiro in the area.

With seconds remaining, Marcelo fed Benzema in the area and the Frenchman struck a right-footed shot past Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria as Real progressed to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 aggregate win.

The goal saw Zinedine Zidane's side surpass the previous record set by rivals Barcelona last season and, in the process, they progress to the quarter-finals with a 6-3 aggregate win.