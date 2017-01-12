Everton have completed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for a fee that could reach £24m.

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in a deal worth around £25m in July 2015 but has struggled to make an impact since manager Jose Mourinho's arrival last summer.

Schneiderlin is reunited with former Saints boss Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park for an initial fee of £20m that could rise to £24m.

The move brings to an end to a difficult spell in Manchester for the France international, who has struggled for game time since Mourinho's appointment.

He is yet to start a match in the league this season, having been named in the first XI 25 times by Louis van Gaal last campaign, and has made just eight appearances in all with Mourinho admitting last week that he no longer considered the midfielder for selection.

"I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club"

Schneiderlin, 27, revealed that he wanted to move to “a club with big ambition and great expectations, to come in every day and work for something that you want to achieve because that’s what drives you forward” and insisted he is “hungry as ever and [ready] to eat football again”.

“Everton is a big club in the history of English football,” he said. “I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club.

“There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football. He was very good with me from the start and I enjoyed playing football under him.

"I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true"

“He was very good for me and, obviously, he was a massive player in his playing days and you can only learn from the best. At Southampton he gave me some great advice to keep improving every day and it was a pleasure to work with him.

“We spoke since the time I knew Everton would be interested. I know his ambition and why he came here. He believes in this and I do, too. We are trying to achieve something here and this is what I am here for. I know the fans have big expectations and we’ll do everything to make them come true.

“When I spoke with the manager and the people in place at Everton I understood immediately that they have a very good plan for the future of the Football Club. I just want to play football. I want to put my print on this club and do everything to get Everton where it belongs.”