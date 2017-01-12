Dimitri Payet has told West Ham United that he wants to leave the club, but manager Slaven Bilic insists their star player will not be sold.

Payet joined the Hammers from Marseille for a reported £10.7m in June 2015 and in an outstanding debut season in the Premier League, he was shortlisted by the Premier League for the 2016 PFA Players' Player of the Year Award.

The French international, who signed a five-year contract last February worth a reported £125,000-a-week, was named West Ham’s Player of the Year and was part of the France team that reached the final of Euro 2016 where they lost to Portugal.

"We don't want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us"

The London side however have struggled this season, currently occupying 13th in the Premier League.

Payet’s form has dipped this term amid speculation about his future, and Bilic has told the 29-year-old to stay away from training, but has maintained his stance that the player will not be sold.

"We have said hundreds of times we don't want to sell our best players. He's definitely our best player," added Bilic.

"That's why we gave him a long contract, and then a new contract four months later.

"I phoned him with that and he refused to play for us. I have a team to manage.

"He's probably been tapped up by some clubs or whatever. That is usual at this time of year.

"But until he changes his attitude he is out of the team and he's not going to train with us. But we are not going to sell him, not whatsover."

Despite the apparent stand-off Bilic insists there is still a way back for Payet.

"I expect him to come back and show commitment and determination to the team, like the team has shown to him," he said.

"I have spoke to the club, the chairman and the vice-chairman. It's not a money issue. We want to keep him. That's it."