Arsenal have announced forward Olivier Giroud, midfielder Francis Coquelin and defender Laurent Koscielny have all agreed new contract extensions.

France striker Giroud, 30, has returned to the side in recent weeks to score four goals in as many appearances, including his scorpion kick effort in the win over Crystal Palace.

Coquelin, 25, has developed into a key member of the first-team squad following his return from a loan at Charlton in December 2014, while centre-back Koscielny has proved a consistent performer since joining from Lorient in July 2010.

More to follow...