Drogheda United have confirmed the signings of Ciaran McGuigan and Jamie Hollywood as manager Pete Mahon looks to finalise his squad ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League season.

McGuigan rejoins Drogheda having departed the club in 2014 while midfielder Jamie Hollywood signs from Bohemians.

Newry native McGuigan began his career with Glenavon in the IFA Premiership in 2007 before moving to Armagh City and then Dundalk.

The 27-year-old spent two years in Sweden with Syrianska before joining the Drogs under Robbie Horgan and he was an ever-present as the Boynesiders finished 9th in the league.

A move to America in 2015 saw the defender line out for Lansdowne Bhoys FC and he will now add competition at the heart of the Drogheda defence along with Lloyd Buckley, Kevin Farragher and Luke Gallagher.

Hollywood joins Drogheda having captained Bohemians Under-19s last season.