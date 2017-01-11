Euro 2016 generated a €1.22bn boost for hosts France, a study commissioned by the French government stated on Wednesday.

Despite security fears, 2.5 million fans attended the games during the month-long tournament.

The report, unveiled by the Centre of Law and Economics of Sport and the Keneo agency, said fans spent an average of €154 per day during their average 7.9-day stay - with just over a third of that amount being spent on accommodation.

According to the document, €75m, including €70m in VAT, went to the French state.

Organisers UEFA were exempted from taxation in 2014 but French sports minister Patrick Kanner said that it remained a "good operation economically".

"They did not pay taxes but they paid €20m to rent stadiums, €20m to finance the cities and €5m for the fan zones," he said.