Everton are prepared to listen to offers for Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy, but only on a permanent deal away from Goodison Park.

The Toffees are set to complete the signing of Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for a fee in the region of £22m, with the French international linking up again with manager Ronald Koeman after a successful stint at Southampton.

It paves the way for McCarthy’s exit, but according to the Liverpool Echo, the Blues will “only entertain bids to sign him permanently”.

Championship sides Aston Villa and Newcastle United are believed to have made enquiries in relation to a loan deal, but Everton are keen to make a considerable profit on the £13m they paid Wigan for the 26-year-old in 2013.

McCarthy overcame injuries at the start of the campaign and forced his way back into the Everton team in December, but picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Liverpool on 19 January.

The Merseysiders are also reluctant to allow Tom Cleverley, also a target for Newcastle, to leave on loan in the January window.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph claims Bournemouth are plotting an audacious loan move for Chelsea captain John Terry after the Blues opted to end Nathan Ake's stay at Dean Court.

Crystal Palace have been told that they must pay £12m if they want to sign wing-back Jeffrey Schlupp after Leicester knocked back a £7m bid, according to The Sun.

Palace boss Sam Allardyce is considering offloading club-record £30m summer signing Christian Benteke in a bid to free up some transfer funds, says the Daily Mirror.

Brentford have turned down West Ham's offer of £12.5m for Scott Hogan as they refuse to budge from their £15m valuation of the forward, reports the Guardian.

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is open to a Southampton switch as he bids to kick-start his faltering Premier League career, writes The Times.