Brentford striker Scott Hogan appears to be on his way to the Premier League after West Ham United are reported to have made a third bid for the in-form striker.

Hogan joined the Bees from Rochdale for £750,000 in July 2014 and has been in a rich vein of form this season, scoring 14 goals in the Championship.

The Hammers have courted the striker for some time and after seeing a second bid of £10m rejected, the Premier League side have gone back for a third time according to Sky Sports.

West Ham make £12m third bid for Brentford striker Scott Hogan. Also want Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 9, 2017

It is believed that Brentford value Hogan closer to £15m.

Hogan has been on the radar of Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill as he qualifies through three of his grandparents, and last October his assistant Roy Keane admitted they would be keen to get the 24-year-old on board.

"He looks a really good player, a proper goalscorer,” Keane said.

“Please God, he would like to come on board with us because I think we would be good for him as well.

Meanwhile Tottenham Hotspur full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker are attracting the attentions of both Manchester clubs according to reports in today’s papers.

The Sun reports that both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are interested in the England internationals, with United believed to be ready to sanction a £60m bid.

The Daily Star reports Arsenal are growing increasingly worried that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could leave the club in the summer as talks over new contracts for the duo have stalled.

Ivan Rakitic, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, is happy at Barcelona and talks are already under way regarding a contract extension, says the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have been warned Philippe Coutinho is not for sale by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as rumours swirl that the Catalan giants are preparing a £60m bid for the playmaker, according to the Mirror.

Manchester City are keen to bolster their back-line with a loan deal for Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber, writes the Daily Express.