Dubliner Graham Carey admits that Plymouth’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the FA Cup “wasn’t pretty” but the game was all about getting a replay for the League Two side.

The ex-Celtic player helped the Pilgrims secure a lucrative round three replay on 18 January with the Premier League side.

Carey, 27, outlined the approach of the team on RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

“Obviously we played very defensively but the replay means more to the club than us going and attacking them and playing them at their own game,” he said.

“There was only one way we were going to [get the draw] and that was to put on a great defensive performance and that’s what we did.

“In the league we do go out and attack teams and we like to play in an attacking manner and to set up so defensively was quite different for us.

“I thought as a unit we were brilliant and to keep a 0-0 draw an Anfield – not many sides will go there and do that this season.

“We kept our shape...as a team we showed that we can grind results out.

“It wasn’t pretty but...it’s a great achievement for the club and the city.”

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp fielded an inexperienced side, making 10 changes to the team from the last league game.

Carey revealed that Plymouth were boosted when they saw the team sheet.

“I think they ran out of patience at times,” said Carey, who started his career with Shelbourne and also had a spell at Bohemians.

“Towards the end of the game they were trying harder and harder passes and because we kept such a great shape it was difficult for them to break us down.

“When they started to bring on their big players that gave us a bigger boost because we knew we were doing something right for them to have to bring them on to try and get a result.”