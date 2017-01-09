Jose Mourinho has vowed to recall some of Manchester United's stars for the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Hull at Old Trafford.

The involvement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia has already been confirmed by Mourinho after he made nine changes against Reading in the FA Cup, so Wayne Rooney - one goal away from becoming United's all-time leading scorer - may have to wait for his opportunity.

Marcos Rojo is a doubt having come off against the Royals with a muscle problem, while fellow defender Eric Bailly is away on Ivory Coast duty at the African Nations Cup.

Hull are facing a defensive crisis heading into the last-four encounter.

Michael Dawson was forced off with a shoulder injury in Saturday's FA Cup win against Swansea, making him a doubt for a match that fellow centre-backs Harry Maguire (hip) and Curtis Davies (hamstring) are also struggling for.

Another centre-back Alex Bruce (Achilles) has yet to feature this season, while full-backs Moses Odubajo (knee) and Ahmed Elmohamady (African Nations Cup) are absent. Hull are also without strikers Will Keane (knee) and Dieumerci Mbokani (African Nations Cup).

Manchester United squad: De Gea, Romero, Valencia, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Shaw, Blind, Young, Fellaini, Carrick, Herrera, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic, Rooney.

Hull squad: Marshall, McGregor, Jakupovic, Dawson, Tymon, Robertson, Meyler, Clucas, Huddlestone, Henriksen, Mason, Weir, Livermore, Maloney, Snodgrass, Clackstone, Diomande, Hernandez, Bowen